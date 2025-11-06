India is chaotically benign and a top growth market, says New Relic CEO

In the rapidly evolving global tech landscape, India has transitioned from a peripheral player to a hub of innovation. For Ashan Willy, CEO of New Relic, the country is more than just a growth market—it's a dynamic testing ground for the future of digital experiences. "India is undergoing a digital revolution," Willy notes, and his company is making a substantial investment in its potential.

New Relic, a leader in the observability space, helps digital-first companies monitor and optimize their application performance in real time. The company’s commitment to India is reflected in its impressive expansion. Over the past decade, New Relic’s Indian operations have grown significantly, from just over 100 employees 18 months ago to nearly 800 today. This growth isn't solely about tapping into India’s large talent pool, though that is a critical factor. As Willy points out, "India offers exceptional talent — especially in AI." But the second, perhaps even more compelling reason, is the country's rapidly evolving market.

India’s digital-native companies are pushing boundaries with innovations that are setting new global standards. One example Willy highlights is the rise of quick-commerce platforms — companies that can deliver merchandise in as little as 10 minutes. "That level of sophistication in operations is remarkable," he says. New Relic plays a pivotal role in ensuring these systems run smoothly, providing real-time monitoring from customer interaction through to order fulfillment. In an environment where customer loyalty can be fragile, New Relic helps safeguard the reliability and performance of these services, directly supporting their growth and profitability.

In addition to the homegrown startups, Willy observes a seismic shift within India’s Global Capability Centers (GCCs). These centers are no longer just back-office hubs; they are now making key technology and business decisions that drive global strategies. "I was surprised by the level of decision-making now taking place here," he admits. Recognizing the growing influence of these centers, New Relic has invested significantly in supporting them, a move that has already yielded global benefits.

Looking ahead, Willy sees the increasing role of artificial intelligence as a major catalyst for the expansion of observability. As AI takes on more complex tasks, digital systems will become even more intricate and interconnected. "If one part of the system breaks down, it’s like a neural circuit failing," he explains. Observing and maintaining this growing complexity will be critical, and India, with its tech-forward ecosystem, is ideally positioned to lead in this area.

Already New Relic’s fastest-growing market in the Asia-Pacific region, India is becoming a cornerstone of the company’s growth strategy, with core sectors including retail, banking, finance, and healthcare. For New Relic, the future in India is clear: to embed deeply in an ecosystem that isn’t just adopting technology but shaping the next phase of its evolution.