India's 25 most profitable listed companies in 2021-22

There is a lot of buzz about market valuations and the net worth of a company among investors. Many market watchers say that ultimately it is the profitability of the company which matters the most to the investors as they seek good returns on their investment. But many start-ups are listed on bourses at high valuations based on earning forecasts. However, history shows that in the long run, only a few companies are able to deliver profit as per expectations, and the rest of the companies fall behind and are unable to provide handsome returns to the investors.

That is the primary reason why most conservative investors prefer to invest in the most profitable companies to protect their investments from large drawdowns.

Business Today has compiled a list of India's 25 most profitable companies listed in stock markets for the Financial Year 2021-22. At the top of the list is state-run Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) with a net profit of Rs 40,306 crore. Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL) is in the second position with a net profit of Rs 39,084 crore. RIL with a market cap of Rs 17,56,046 crore is also the most valuable company in the Indian stock market. Next in line is Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the crown jewel of Tata Group, whose net profit is Rs 38,187 crore.

Data from Ace equity showed that in the list, the fourth position is held by HDFC Bank (with a net profit of Rs 36,961 crore), followed by Tata Steel (Rs 33,011 crore), SBI (Rs 31676 crore), Indian Oil Corporation (Rs 24,184 crore), ICICI Bank, (Rs 23,339 crore), Infosys (Rs 21,235 crore) and Vedanta (Rs 17,245 crore).

Here is the list of India’s 25 most profitable listed companies