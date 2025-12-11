Business Today
Business News
'Ye bik gayi hai gourmet': Netizens react as IndiGo hands out snack bags to passengers amid chaos

The snack pack, distributed during delays, has become a symbol of the larger operational disruption experienced this week.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Dec 11, 2025 10:59 AM IST
'Ye bik gayi hai gourmet': Netizens react as IndiGo hands out snack bags to passengers amid chaosPassengers shared their experiences online, with some receiving the goodie bag during delays. 
SUMMARY
  • IndiGo cancels over 400 flights, sparking passenger frustration.
  • Government orders IndiGo to cut flights by 5% amid disruptions.
  • IndiGo blames cancellations on new pilot work hour rules.

A recent wave of flight cancellations by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo), one of India’s largest airlines, has prompted widespread passenger frustration, with a video of the airline’s goodie bag going viral on social media. The snack pack, distributed during delays, has become a symbol of the larger operational disruption experienced this week.

The snack pack in question contained caramel popcorn, baked methi mathri, a mixed fruit juice carton, tissue paper, and a Samsung-branded card. The video, captioned “Unboxing: Apology token from indigo for flight delay.” by @babyaaira.gaurav, captured the mood of many travellers.

Passengers shared their experiences online, with some receiving the goodie bag during delays. 

One individual commented, "Indigo giving hints - Yeh bik gayi hai “Gourmet.” A second user wrote, “It's not as an apology it's meal for you to eat while you are waiting. We got it even when our flight was delayed by an 1.5 hrs last year.”

Another said, “Therapy ke kharche nahi dengay kya? (Won’t they pay for therapy?)” highlighting the growing discontent. A third person remarked, “Lucky u we got only a cold drink after asking.”

The disruptions escalated when the government directed IndiGo to reduce its planned flights by 5 per cent. Over 60 flights were cancelled on Thursday at Bengaluru airport and 18 at the Ahmedabad airport. Nearly 500 flights of the airline have been cancelled since the disruption began on December 2.

The airline typically operates around 2,200 flights daily in the winter schedule, making this reduction significant for both passengers and the airline’s financial performance. IndiGo attributed the cancellations to the transition towards revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules, which impose stricter limits on pilot work hours.

In response, Chairman and Non-Executive Independent Director Vikram Singh Mehta issued an apology on Wednesday after more than a week of disruptions across the airline's network. He also rejected allegations that the carrier intentionally created the crisis to bypass the newly introduced FDTL rules. 

Published on: Dec 11, 2025 10:59 AM IST
