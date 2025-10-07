IndiGo gears up for a busy winter schedule with dozen new domestic, international routes

IndiGo is set to add over a dozen new domestic and international routes starting this month, with connectivity to London and restarting flights to China this month, while Cambodia and Greece are scheduled as part of its busy winter schedule.

As part of its global expansion strategy, IndiGo is set to launch daily flights between Mumbai and London Heathrow Airport (LHR), Europe’s largest aviation hub and the world’s most connected airport, starting Oct 26, making London its second destination in the United Kingdom, following the successful launch of services between Mumbai and Manchester earlier this year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The flights will be operated daily using IndiGo’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, taken on wet/damp lease from Norse Atlantic Airways, offering a dual-class configuration including Economy Class and IndiGo’s tailor-made business product, IndiGoStretch.

Introduction of direct flight to London by IndiGo will end the monopoly of Air India, the only domestic carrier flying directly to Heathrow.

Besides, the airline will also resume its services to Mainland China, connecting Kolkata to Guangzhou (CAN) with daily, non-stop flights this month and Delhi to Guangzhou, subject to regulatory approvals. IndiGo will use its Airbus A320neo aircraft to operate these flights that will re-establish avenues for cross-border trade and strategic business partnerships and promote tourism between the two nations.

It is further expanding its operations at the airline’s hub at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. As part of this expansion, IndiGo will launch three new international routes from Delhi to Denpasar, Bali (Indonesia), Krabi (Thailand), and Manchester (United Kingdom). Frequency on the Delhi-Bangkok route will be increased.

Advertisement

According to the airline, this international expansion further strengthens the airline’s network depth in Southeast Asia, and the Manchester service marks the start of IndiGo’s long-haul services from Delhi.

It will kickstart 2026 with the launch of direct flights to Athens as the inaugural destination to be served by its first Airbus A321XLR aircraft. The airline is all set to bring home India’s first A321XLR by the end of 2025 and begin six weekly direct flights to Athens by early January 2026, subject to regulatory approval. IndiGo will be the only Indian carrier to offer direct flights between India and Greece.

On the domestic front, IndiGo is introducing additional daily, non-stop services on nine routes between Delhi and cities in Gujarat, Bihar, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Advertisement

With its fleet of over 400 aircraft, the airline operates around 2200 daily flights, connecting over 90 domestic and 40 international destinations, it inducted 58 aircraft 2024 and welcomed over 118 million customers in FY25.