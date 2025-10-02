IndiGo to resume direct flights to Mainland China from Oct 26, bookings to open from Oct 3

IndiGo on Thursday announced the resumption of its passenger services to Mainland China, marking a significant step in restoring cross-border connectivity. The airline will launch daily, non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou (CAN) starting October 26, 2025. In addition, subject to regulatory clearances, IndiGo also intends to introduce direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou in the near future.

The new routes will be operated with Airbus A320neo aircraft, part of IndiGo’s modern fleet. According to the airline, the resumption of flights will facilitate trade, strengthen business partnerships, and promote tourism between India and China, two of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Tickets for the Kolkata–Guangzhou flights will be available from October 3, 2025, via IndiGo’s official website and mobile app.

Before the pandemic, IndiGo had already operated services to China, with many operational arrangements and local partnerships established. This past experience, the airline noted, positions it well to restart operations smoothly and swiftly.

The resumption is also a milestone in IndiGo’s broader international growth strategy. Over the past two years, the airline has steadily expanded its overseas footprint, adding new routes across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. With Guangzhou rejoining its network, IndiGo is reinforcing its commitment to building a strong international presence.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo, said: “We are delighted to announce the resumption of daily, non-stop flights between India and Mainland China. We are proud to be amongst the first to resume direct connectivity to China from two points in India. This will once again allow seamless movement of people, goods, and ideas, while also strengthening bilateral ties between the two of the world’s most populous countries and fast-growing economies. With this very important step, we are looking at introducing more direct flights into China. As we take steady strides towards becoming a global aviation player, this is a significant move to strengthen our international network.”

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that India and China will resume direct passenger flights by late October 2025.

According to a press note, civil aviation authorities from both sides have been holding technical discussions this year on restarting air services and updating the Air Services Agreement. “Following these discussions, it has been agreed that direct flights between designated points in India and China will resume in line with the winter schedule, subject to airlines’ commercial decisions and operational clearances,” the MEA said.

Direct flights were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing passengers to route through hubs such as Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Singapore. Their restoration is expected to support business, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges between Asia’s two largest economies.