IndiGo to add 10 more international destinations in the next year: Pieter Elbers

London, Athens, Copenhagen, and Siem Reap – these are among the 10 new international destinations IndiGo is planning to add from India- to its route network in the year to come, bringing it to over 50 international destinations.

The airline has already announced the commencement of long-haul operations with non-stop, direct flights connecting Mumbai with Manchester and Amsterdam starting July 2025, respectively. As IndiGo’s fleet of damp leased B787s expands later this year, the airline is planning to expand its long-haul network to London and Copenhagen.

The extended range capabilities of the A321XLR aircraft joining the IndiGo fleet, will allow it to further build its European network with direct connectivity to markets where Athens is planned to be introduced over the coming year.

“We are focused on our holistic growth to be able to offer affordable, convenient, on-time travel experience to our customers on a growing domestic and international route network. We also remain determined to maintain our cost leadership while continuously enhancing our operational efficiency and profitability, thereby, ensuring strong returns on our shareholders’ trust, support, and investment,” said IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers.

The airline will continue to build on its strong regional international network, with four more Central Asian destinations being added. The airline will also re-activate services to Almaty and Tashkent with new non-stop services from Mumbai.

Tbilisi will also see additional capacity with non-stop connectivity from Mumbai. Direct flights to Siem Reap will be IndiGo’s foray in the India – Cambodia market, and yet another destination connected in Southeast Asia after the successful launch of services to Langkawi, Penang and Krabi last year.

The airline will also add capacity to Denpasar Bali (Indonesia) as well as Ho Chi Mihn City and Hanoi in Vietnam. In combination with organic growth through increased frequencies on existing routes, this expansion represents yet another step in IndiGo’s global expansion plan.

In the domestic market, IndiGo plans to add four more stations to its network, increasing it from 91 to 95 destinations to every corner of the nation. IndiGo is all set to become the first airline to start operations at the Navi Mumbai International Airport and Noida International Airport in Jewar.

In addition, IndiGo will launch flights to/from Adampur Airport in Jalandhar on July 1, 2025, and Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad in due course.

IndiGo also signed an MOU with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) to build a massive state-of-the art MRO (Maintenance Repair Overhaul) facility. Build on 31-acres of land, the facility will be equipped to handle narrow-body and wide-body aircraft, strengthening IndiGo’s maintenance capabilities and operational efficiency.