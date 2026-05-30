8th Pay Commission update: What is the Fitment Factor and how could it impact your salary?

8th Pay Commission: The fitment factor has emerged as one of the most important topics in discussions around the 8th Pay Commission, as it will determine the extent of salary revisions for millions of central government employees and pensioners. While the commission is still consulting employee associations and stakeholder groups, proposals submitted so far indicate that expectations for a substantial pay hike remain high.

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One of the most ambitious suggestions has come from the Indian Railway Technical Supervisors' Association (IRTSA), which has proposed fitment factors ranging from 2.92 to 4.38, depending on an employee's pay level. If accepted, the proposal could lead to one of the largest salary revisions seen under any Central Pay Commission.

What is a Fitment Factor?

A fitment factor is a multiplier used to convert an employee's existing basic pay into revised basic pay whenever a new pay commission's recommendations are implemented. It acts as the foundation of salary restructuring and has a direct impact on overall compensation.

For example, under the 7th Pay Commission, the government adopted a fitment factor of 2.57 for most employees. As a result, the minimum basic pay increased from ₹7,000 under the 6th Pay Commission to ₹18,000.

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Since allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), transport benefits and pension calculations are linked to basic pay, the fitment factor plays a crucial role in determining an employee's total earnings.

Why is it important?

Since the government announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, employee unions and staff associations have been actively submitting recommendations seeking higher fitment factors.

Several employee organisations have proposed a fitment factor between 2.86 and 3.68, arguing that rising living costs, inflation and changes in household expenditure patterns justify a larger salary revision.

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However, IRTSA's proposal goes a step further by recommending different fitment factors for different pay levels rather than a single multiplier for all employees.

Proposed Fitment structure

The association has suggested the following formula:

Pay Level Proposed Fitment Factor

Level 1-5 2.92

Level 6-8 3.50

Level 9-12 3.80

Level 13-16 4.09

Level 17-18 4.38

According to the association, employees holding higher supervisory and managerial responsibilities should receive larger pay multipliers to reflect their qualifications, accountability and workload.

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How much could salaries increase?

The most eye-catching proposal is the 4.38 fitment factor for Levels 17 and 18, which represent the highest ranks in the central government hierarchy.

Under this proposal:

Particulars Amount

Current Level-18 Basic Pay ₹2,50,000

Proposed Fitment Factor 4.38

Revised Basic Pay ₹10,95,000

This translates into an increase of approximately ₹8.45 lakh per month in basic pay alone, before adding DA and other allowances.

At the lower end of the pay scale, IRTSA has proposed increasing the minimum basic pay from ₹18,000 to ₹52,600, based on a fitment factor of 2.92.

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What else has been proposed?

Apart from salary revisions, the association has sought:

Annual increments of 5% instead of the current 3%

Promotional increments equal to two annual increments

Higher HRA and transport allowance

Enhanced daily allowance for official travel

Restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS)

Minimum pension linked to revised minimum salary

Higher medical and retirement benefits

What happens next?

The 8th Pay Commission, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, has begun consultations with employee unions, pensioner groups and government departments across the country. The commission will examine various proposals before submitting its recommendations to the government.

While no decision has been taken on the final fitment factor, it remains the single most critical number that will determine the scale of salary hikes under the 8th Pay Commission. For central government employees, the eventual multiplier could significantly influence take-home pay, allowances and retirement benefits for years to come.