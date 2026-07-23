Infosys to roll out salary hikes in three phases from October; senior employees to get increments in January

Bangalore-based IT major Infosys will begin rolling out annual salary hikes from October, with the country's second-largest IT services company implementing the revisions in three phases. Most employees will receive their salary increases in October, while senior employees will get their increments in January, Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said after the company's first-quarter earnings announcement.

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The announcement comes at a time when the IT industry continues to navigate cautious client spending, even as companies invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation and talent development.

Salary hikes to begin in October

Speaking at the post-Q1 earnings press conference, Parekh said, "Most employees will get hikes in October and senior employees will get in January."

While Infosys did not disclose the average hike percentage, the company confirmed that the salary revision exercise would be carried out in three phases. The phased rollout follows the company's annual compensation review cycle and comes amid a mixed demand environment for the global technology services industry.

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Hiring plans remain intact

Alongside the salary hike announcement, Infosys said it plans to recruit 20,000 freshers during the current financial year. The company hired more than 4,000 employees during the first quarter of FY27.

Its IT services last-12-month attrition stood at 13% as of June 30, marginally higher than 12.6% in the previous quarter. The company's employee headcount stood at 3,28,062 at the end of June, compared with 3,28,594 three months earlier.

The hiring plan indicates that Infosys continues to invest in talent despite a moderation in overall industry growth.

Leadership transition announced

Infosys also announced a key leadership change. The company's Board has appointed Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO-designate. Dash will take over as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director from April 2027, when Salil Parekh's current term ends.

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Dash currently heads Infosys' Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences businesses and has been with the company for more than three decades.

MUST READ: Who is Ashiss Kumar Dash, the new CEO-designate at IT major Infosys?

Revenue outlook trimmed

The salary hike announcement came alongside the company's quarterly results. Infosys lowered the upper end of its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 3% from the earlier 3.5%, reflecting continued uncertainty in client spending.

For the quarter ended June, consolidated revenue rose 14% year-on-year to ₹48,211 crore, although it missed analysts' expectations. AI services accounted for 8.2% of the company's revenue during the quarter, up from 5.5% in the December quarter, highlighting the growing contribution of AI-led projects.

Large deal bookings for contracts exceeding $30 million stood at $3.6 billion, compared with $3.2 billion in the previous quarter.

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AI-first hiring strategy

Even as it rolls out annual salary hikes for existing employees, Infosys has substantially raised the bar for specialised fresher hiring. Under its AI-first talent strategy, the company is offering up to ₹21 lakh per annum for candidates selected as Specialist Programmer L3 (Trainee)—among the highest entry-level salary packages offered by a major Indian IT services company.

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Other Specialist Programmer roles offer annual packages of ₹16 lakh and ₹11 lakh, while Digital Specialist Engineer (Trainee) roles start at ₹7 lakh. These positions are aimed at graduates with expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, data science, cybersecurity and advanced programming, reflecting Infosys' focus on building an AI-ready workforce while continuing to reward existing employees through its annual salary revision cycle.