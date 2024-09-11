Investors back FlexiLoans with Rs 290 cr in Series C to bridge MSME financing gap

FlexiLoans.com, one of the leading digital lending non-banking financial companies (NBFC) focused on MSMEs, has raised Rs 290 crore in its Series C funding round. The round was led by global and domestic investors including Accion, Nuveen, and Fundamentum, with existing investor Maj Invest also participating. Unitus Capital served as the exclusive advisor for the transaction.

The newly raised funds will be used by FlexiLoans to expand its operations, enhance product offerings, and strengthen its technological infrastructure. The company aims to support the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) across India, addressing the financial inclusion gap and unlocking economic opportunities in underserved areas.

Prior to this round, the company received investments from Sanjay and Falguni Nayar, Fasanara Capital, and other prominent family offices.

India's MSME sector, contributing approximately 30% to the country’s GDP, remains underserved, with less than 10% of MSMEs having access to traditional financial institution loans. FlexiLoans aims to bridge this gap, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, where access to finance is more limited. As demand for MSME financing continues to grow with India’s expanding economy, FlexiLoans sees significant opportunities ahead.

According to the company, FlexiLoans has disbursed over Rs 7,000 crore in loans across more than 2,100 towns and cities, with assets under management (AUM) exceeding Rs 2,000 crore. The company operates in over 15,000 pin codes through digital channels, without physical branches, and has an annual disbursement run rate of over ₹4,000 crore, serving more than 1.5 million registered users.

Speaking on the Series C funding round, Deepak Jain, Co-founder, FlexiLoans, said: “We are pleased to have secured Series C round from such global blue-chip private equity funds who resonate with our vision to empower MSMEs across India. With this capital, we will further our mission of driving financial inclusion, expanding our reach, enabling more underserved MSME businesses to access the funds they need to grow and succeed”.

Till date, FlexiLoans has received a total funding of Rs 636 crore in equity and Rs 2,000 crore in debt.