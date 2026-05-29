Apple’s next AI move: Google deal, Nvidia chips, and on-device intelligence focus

Apple is days away from hosting its annual developers event, the World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2026, and the company could make several Artificial Intelligence (AI)-focused announcements. Now, as we get closer to the event, new information about Apple and Google's partnership has surfaced, revealing that the company may leverage Nvidia chips for infrastructure, and it may emphasise on-device processing as a core pillar of its next generation of AI features.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Must read: Apple hints at major AI announcement as new 'Gen AI' page appears ahead of WWDC 2026

Apple’s awaited AI upgrade: What to expect

According to The Information report, Apple may focus more on its underlying technology for AI integration rather than the user-facing features. This may include the company’s plan for on-device processing and how it will collaborate with Google. It was suggested that Apple is relying on the distillation process, which means using a version of Google’s large Gemini model to train its own AI models that can run on-device.

It was also highlighted that Apple may acquire more companies to help build smaller AI models so they can run directly on devices like iPhones and Macs, instead of cloud servers. Apple is reportedly in talks with a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company called Liquid AI to strengthen its on-device AI capabilities.

Advertisement

Must read: Apple India revenue projected to cross Rs 1.4 lakh crore mark in FY26 amid strong demand

While the tech giant is pushing on-device AI, the majority of the processing will be done on the cloud, considering the heavy workload and compute. Due to this reason, Apple may rely on external cloud providers, particularly Google Cloud. In addition, it may also bring the power of Nvidia’s chips to handle the most demanding AI tasks.

The new version of Siri will likely be processed on Google Cloud, running on a licensed version of Gemini from Google. On the other hand, Apple has approved the use of “confidential computing” technology from Nvidia for cloud-based processing. However, it will continue using its “Private Cloud Compute” for its upcoming Apple Intelligence features.