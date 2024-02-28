It's official! Reliance signs binding merger with Walt Disney for media business; full details

Reliance Industries Limited and The Walt Disney Company have signed binding definitive agreements to form a joint venture that will combine the businesses of Viacom18 and Star India, RIL announced on Wednesday. As part of the transaction, the media undertaking of Viacom18 will be merged into Star India Private Limited. RIL, led by Asia's richest man - Mukesh Ambani, will invest Rs 11,500 crore ($1.4 billion) into the joint venture for its growth strategy.

Related Articles

The transaction values the joint venture at Rs 70,352 crore ($ 8.5 billion) on a post-money basis, excluding synergies. Post completion, the new venture will be controlled by RIL and owned 16.34 per cent by RIL, 46.82 per cent by Viacom18, and 36.84 per cent by Disney.

RIL said Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani, will be the Chairperson of the merged entity, and former top

Disney executive Uday Shankar would serve as Vice Chairperson.

The JV will be one of the leading TV and digital streaming platforms for entertainment and sports content in India, bringing together iconic media assets across entertainment (e.g. Colors, StarPlus, StarGOLD) and sports (e.g. Star Sports and Sports18) including access to highly anticipated events across television and digital platforms through JioCinema and Hotstar, the company said. The JV will have over 750 million viewers across India and will also cater to the Indian diaspora across the world.

"The JV will seek to lead the digital transformation of the media and entertainment industry in India and offer consumers high-quality and comprehensive content offerings anytime and anywhere," the company said.

The merged entity will also be granted exclusive rights to distribute Disney films and productions in India, with a license to more than 30,000 Disney content assets, providing a full suite of entertainment options for the Indian consumer.

Speaking about the merger, RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani said: "This is a landmark agreement that heralds a new era in the Indian entertainment industry. We have always respected Disney as the best media group globally and are very excited at forming this strategic joint venture that will help us pool our extensive resources, creative prowess, and market insights to deliver unparalleled content at affordable prices to audiences across the nation. We welcome Disney as a key partner of Reliance group."

Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company said, "India is the world’s most populous market, and we are excited for the opportunities that this joint venture will provide to create long-term value for the company. Reliance has a deep understanding of the Indian market and consumer, and together we will create one of the country’s leading media companies, allowing us to better serve consumers with a broad portfolio of digital services and entertainment and sports content."

The transaction is subject to regulatory, shareholder, and other customary approvals and is expected to be completed in the last quarter of Calendar Year 2024 or the first quarter of Calendar Year 2025. Goldman Sachs is acting as a financial and valuation advisor.

Uday Shankar, Co-founder of Bodhi Tree Systems said, “We are privileged to be enhancing our relationship with Reliance to now also include Disney, a global leader in media & entertainment. All of us are committed to delivering exceptional value to our audiences, advertisers, and partners. This joint venture is poised to shape the future of entertainment in India and accelerate the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of making Digital India a global exemplar.”