JioFinance makes international debut, enables payments in Paris

JioFinance has taken a significant step towards global expansion by enabling payments in Paris. The JioFinance app can now be used for transactions at select tourist attractions in the French capital, marking the company's first foray into international markets.

To facilitate Indian travelers visiting Paris, JioFinance will support payments for tickets to iconic sites such as the Eiffel Tower through its official website, La Tour Eiffel. The app will also be available for in-store shopping at the prestigious Parisian department store, Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann. This move is aimed at making it convenient for Indian tourists to transact digitally while exploring Paris.

Additionally, JioFinance offers an enriched experience through the dedicated "India House" in collaboration with Reliance Foundation and the Indian Olympic Association. India House showcases India's heritage and culture, providing a home away from home for Indian athletes and visitors during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

With this expansion, JioFinance emphasizes its commitment to providing modern, seamless payment solutions, including UPI payments, digital banking, wallet services, and international transactions, enhancing the travel experience for its users.