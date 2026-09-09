Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
corporate
L&T secures up to Rs 5,000 crore ONGC order for offshore oil and gas development projects

L&T secures up to Rs 5,000 crore ONGC order for offshore oil and gas development projects

LT3,946.10(1.32%)

The order has been awarded to L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore) for the Additional Development of Ratna-I (ADR-I) and NLM-14 projects. L&T classifies orders in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore as ‘large’.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 11:00 AM IST
L&T secures up to Rs 5,000 crore ONGC order for offshore oil and gas development projectsFollowing the order announcement, L&T shares were trading at Rs 3,997.25 apiece on the BSE, up Rs 37.25, or 0.94%, at around 10:10 am on Wednesday.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its energy hydrocarbon offshore business has secured a ‘large’ order from state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for additional development projects off India’s west coast.

The order has been awarded to L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore) for the Additional Development of Ratna-I (ADR-I) and NLM-14 projects. L&T classifies orders in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore as ‘large’.

Advertisement

The contract covers engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of new offshore infrastructure, along with modifications to existing facilities. The scope includes three new well-head platforms, one riser platform, multiple sections of subsea pipelines and cables, and brownfield modifications to existing offshore installations.

The projects are aimed at supporting higher production and the continued development of ONGC’s offshore assets in the region. The combination of new infrastructure and upgrades to operational facilities will require integration of engineering and construction activities across both greenfield and brownfield sites.

“The ADR-I and NLM-14 developments are significant additions to India's offshore energy infrastructure and demonstrate the continued investment in enhancing production from established offshore assets,” said Parthasarathi Chatterjee, senior vice president and head of L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore.

Advertisement

He added that the projects bring together new offshore facilities and modifications to existing operating fields, requiring complex engineering integration and execution. The contract will therefore involve coordination across offshore construction, subsea infrastructure and upgrades to facilities that are already in operation.

L&T expands offshore order pipeline

Following the order announcement, L&T shares were trading at Rs 3,997.25 apiece on the BSE, up Rs 37.25, or 0.94%, at around 10:10 am on Wednesday.

LTEH Offshore provides integrated EPCIC solutions for the offshore oil and gas industry. Its capabilities cover fixed offshore platforms, subsea pipelines and structures, brownfield upgrades and decommissioning projects. The business has executed offshore assignments for more than four decades.

The latest contract comes as ONGC continues to invest in its offshore assets to sustain and enhance domestic oil and gas production. India’s western offshore basin remains an important production region for the state-run explorer, with ongoing investments focused on improving output from established fields and adding supporting infrastructure.

Advertisement

For L&T, the order strengthens its presence in India’s offshore hydrocarbon engineering and construction segment and adds to its order pipeline in the energy sector. The contract also highlights continued spending on offshore infrastructure even as energy companies navigate changing global market conditions and the longer-term shift towards cleaner sources of energy.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more