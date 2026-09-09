Toxic' box office collection day 14: Yash's film sees steady decline, Hanuman Ansh to cross ₹150 crore soon

ALSO READ: 'Toxic' box office collection day 13: Yash's film sees 72% drop in daily biz, 'Hanuman Ansh' eyes ₹150 crore in India

Toxic: Record opening, steep drop

Toxic opened with a historic ₹120.75 crore gross on Day 1, crossing the ₹100 crore single-day mark and drawing comparisons to KGF: Chapter 2 in terms of scale. In its extended first week (eight days from August 26), the film accumulated about ₹280.25 crore India gross and ₹234.70 crore India net, taking its worldwide total to roughly ₹322 crore. However, Sacnilk reports daily drops as high as 67% after the opening, flagging sustainability concerns despite the huge start.

By Day 14, Toxic had amassed ₹247.20 crore net and ₹295.02 crore gross in India, plus ₹43.30 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross to roughly ₹338.32 crore. Language-wise, Hindi leads with about ₹148.65 crore net, followed by Kannada at ₹60.84 crore and Telugu at ₹25.43 crore. Occupancy on Day 14 was modest overall (around 18–20%), though pockets like NCR and Mumbai showed stronger evening/night demand.

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Hanuman Ansh: Slow-burn devotional blockbuster

In contrast, Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office. The low-budget devotional drama began its box office run with a microscopic ₹0.10 crore net on Day 1 (August 7) and crawled to just ₹1.08 crore in its first week but found momentum from Week 3 onwards. Its third week added about ₹10.40 crore, while the fourth week exploded to roughly ₹61 crore net, driven by strong weekend jumps: Day 23 (₹9.25 crore), Day 24 (₹12.75 crore), Day 30 (₹16.50 crore), and Day 31 (₹22.75 crore).

By Day 33, the film had collected ₹169.20 crore India gross and ₹143.13 crore India net across 81,608 shows. Produced on a reported budget of around ₹1–2 crore, it later surpassed ₹123 crore net by Day 31, heading toward the ₹200 crore net mark.

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DO CHECKOUT: From ₹10 lakh on day 1 to ₹45.63 crore lifetime: The miracle of 'Hanuman Ansh' at box office