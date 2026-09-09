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Toxic' box office collection day 14: Yash's film sees steady decline, Hanuman Ansh to cross ₹150 crore soon

Toxic' box office collection day 14: Yash's film sees steady decline, Hanuman Ansh to cross ₹150 crore soon

While Yash's gangster saga fades, another contender is rising fast — Hanuman Ansh is charging toward a massive ₹150 crore milestone in India, turning heads and stealing box office headlines. Is this the changing of the guard at the Indian box office? Here's the full breakdown of both films' numbers — and what it means for the weeks ahead.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 10:31 AM IST
Toxic' box office collection day 14: Yash's film sees steady decline, Hanuman Ansh to cross ₹150 crore soonHanuman Ansh is doing a better business at box office than Toxic in Hindi

As of early September 2026, Yash’s action drama Toxic and the devotional hit Hanuman Ansh are posting contrasting box office trajectories, with the former riding a massive opening but sharp declines, while the latter sustains steady growth over a longer run.

On Day 14, Toxic added ₹0.69 crore net in India, lifting its India net to about ₹247.2 crore. Hanuman Ansh, on Day 33, posted a modest daily take but pushed its India gross to around ₹169.2 crore, underscoring its long-tail run.

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ALSO READ: 'Toxic' box office collection day 13: Yash's film sees 72% drop in daily biz, 'Hanuman Ansh' eyes ₹150 crore in India

Toxic: Record opening, steep drop

Toxic opened with a historic ₹120.75 crore gross on Day 1, crossing the ₹100 crore single-day mark and drawing comparisons to KGF: Chapter 2 in terms of scale. In its extended first week (eight days from August 26), the film accumulated about ₹280.25 crore India gross and ₹234.70 crore India net, taking its worldwide total to roughly ₹322 crore. However, Sacnilk reports daily drops as high as 67% after the opening, flagging sustainability concerns despite the huge start.

By Day 14, Toxic had amassed ₹247.20 crore net and ₹295.02 crore gross in India, plus ₹43.30 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross to roughly ₹338.32 crore. Language-wise, Hindi leads with about ₹148.65 crore net, followed by Kannada at ₹60.84 crore and Telugu at ₹25.43 crore. Occupancy on Day 14 was modest overall (around 18–20%), though pockets like NCR and Mumbai showed stronger evening/night demand.

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Hanuman Ansh: Slow-burn devotional blockbuster

In contrast, Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office. The low-budget devotional drama began its box office run with a microscopic ₹0.10 crore net on Day 1 (August 7) and crawled to just ₹1.08 crore in its first week but found momentum from Week 3 onwards. Its third week added about ₹10.40 crore, while the fourth week exploded to roughly ₹61 crore net, driven by strong weekend jumps: Day 23 (₹9.25 crore), Day 24 (₹12.75 crore), Day 30 (₹16.50 crore), and Day 31 (₹22.75 crore).

By Day 33, the film had collected ₹169.20 crore India gross and ₹143.13 crore India net across 81,608 shows. Produced on a reported budget of around ₹1–2 crore, it later surpassed ₹123 crore net by Day 31, heading toward the ₹200 crore net mark.

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DO CHECKOUT: From ₹10 lakh on day 1 to ₹45.63 crore lifetime: The miracle of 'Hanuman Ansh' at box office

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Published on: Sep 9, 2026 10:31 AM IST
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