Major hospitality brands launch three new luxury hotels in India

With the Indian hospitality sector recovering post Covid, the last couple of days have seen announcements for major hospitality brands making a foray into the country. Leading the brigade is Hilton Group’s luxury brand Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resort. Hilton and the Dangayach Group announced the signing of a branding and management agreement for the launch of Waldorf Astoria Jaipur. The signing ceremony was held at the Hotel Investment Conference South Asia (HICSA) in Bangalore on Wednesday.

Waldorf Astoria is comprised of a portfolio of more than 30 iconic properties across the globe. The timeless luxury brand continues its momentum to strategically expand its presence with a robust pipeline of 27 properties.

Spanning 22 acres overlooking the Aravalli Hills, Waldorf Astoria Jaipur will have 51 expansive pool villas and 174 guest rooms. It will also feature a luxurious spa, an outdoor swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, and five distinctive dining experiences, including the Peacock Alley, the iconic lounge and bar synonymous with the Waldorf Astoria brand.

“The launch of Waldorf Astoria in India marks a significant milestone in the growth of our portfolio in the country. With the Conrad, Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, and Hampton by Hilton brands already present, this debut will be a springboard for Hilton’s continued expansion across the Indian sub-continent,” said Alan Watts, President, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

Waldorf Astoria Jaipur will join Hilton’s existing portfolio of 24 operating and 13 pipeline hotels and resorts across India. The addition of the Waldorf Astoria brand in India brings Hilton’s portfolio of brands across the country to six.

Another significant announcement was the signing of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts new property in Agra. Set to open by 2025, the hotel will offer 205 rooms, including 44 suites. Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has partnered with Shekhar Resorts Limited, introducing the first Fairmont in the city of Agra.

Fairmont is one of Accor’s leading luxury brands globally, with more than a century of history, and landmark hotels positioned in various destinations worldwide – from The Plaza in New York City and The Savoy in London to Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai and Fairmont Royal Palm in Marrakech. In India, Fairmont already operates the Fairmont Jaipur and will open additional hotels in Udaipur, Mumbai and Shimla over the next two years.

Mark Willis, CEO of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts said: “Fairmont is gaining momentum in India, with four exciting new properties under development. With Agra on the horizon, the brand will complete India's northern Golden Triangle, alongside Jaipur and Udaipur.”

Radisson Hotel Group also announced the launch of its luxury lifestyle brand Radisson Collection in India on Wednesday with the signing of the first hotel in Hyderabad. The company said the 300-room hotel is close to the city’s financial district that houses business centers, IT Parks, and Special Economic Zones (SEZs). The hotel would be operational by Q2 of 2026.

Since its global launch in 2018, Radisson Collection has seen an upward growth trajectory with currently over 50 hotels in locations across the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy and Turkey.

