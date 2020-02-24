Microsoft employs second-highest number of engineers from India: Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said that Microsoft employs the second-largest number of engineers from India. When questioned about the increasing number of CEO positions being held by people of Indian origin, Nadella replied, "In a country of 1 billion plus people, we should be seeing one-fifth of the CEO posts being held by Indians."

Nadella said that even in 2020, 70 per cent of the software jobs in the country are outside of the IT industry in an interview with CNN-TV18. He said that Microsoft's plan for India will only be successful if India Inc. does well.

Nadella hopes that by using Microsoft's technological advancement, customers would attain a state of significant independence.

Nadella, who is on a three day visit to India, was earlier addressing Microsoft's Future Decoded CEO Summit where he asked all business leaders to come up with technology capabilities that are inclusive by design.

"Indian CEOs need to build own tech capability and ensure that the solutions are inclusive," said Nadella at the summit. He explained that the industry needs to ensure that digital interventions lead to increase in productivity.

