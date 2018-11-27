Mukesh Ambani offers daughter Isha's wedding invitation at Tirupati Tirumala temple

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani visited the Tirupati Tirumala temple along with his son Anant Ambani in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning. Mukesh Ambani reportedly placed his daughter Isha Ambani's wedding invitation before Lord Balaji or Venkateswara Swamy Temple. Mukesh Ambani and his son were wearing red and white robes, respectively, while they came out of the temple.

Before this, the Ambani family had offered a wedding invitation at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Isha is all set to tie the knot with Anand Piramal, the son of billionaire businessman Ajay Piramal, in Udaipur on December 12. Anand had proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar in June.

In September, the couple got engaged in Lake Como in Italy. The Ambanis hosted a lavish three-day affair in Lake Como for their daughter. There were various events slotted over the festive weekend, from welcome lunches to dinners and dances to celebrate their engagement.

Anand is a Harvard Business School graduate and Isha holds a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and South Asian Studies from Yale University and an MBA from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford.

Anand is Executive Director of the Piramal Group, a global business conglomerate. Isha Ambani, on the other hand, handles Reliance Jio with her brothers Akash and Anant.

In March, Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani also got engaged to Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta.

Also read: Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal to move to a Rs 450-crore, sea-facing bungalow after wedding