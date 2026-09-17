N. Chandrasekaran's reappointment challenged: What the Articles of Association say

What do Tata Sons’ Articles say?

According to the Tata Trusts’ statement, the Articles of Association lay down a specific process for appointing the chairman of Tata Sons. The Trusts argue that this provision applies not only when a chairman is appointed for the first time but also when an existing chairman is being reappointed.

The Trusts’ interpretation is that both nominee directors representing the Trusts must be present at the board meeting considering the appointment or reappointment. More importantly, both nominee directors must vote in favour of the resolution for it to be valid.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Tata Trusts opposes N Chandrasekaran reappointment, says board resolution is ‘legal nullity’

At Thursday’s meeting, four directors voted in favour of Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, while Noel Tata voted against it. Based on its interpretation of the Articles, Tata Trusts said the resolution was therefore a “legal nullity” and had no valid basis.

The Trusts also maintain that the board could not lawfully consider the chairman’s appointment or reappointment without both Trust nominee directors being present.

Why Tata Trusts oppose the reappointment

Tata Trusts said Chandrasekaran’s August decision was “freely taken” and had been publicly communicated before shareholder deliberations. The Trusts formally accepted the decision the following day and advised Tata Sons to begin the process of constituting a Selection Committee to identify his successor.

Advertisement

According to the Trusts, employees, lenders, counterparties, the market and the majority shareholder had subsequently proceeded on the basis that a leadership transition would take place. It therefore argues that the decision cannot subsequently be reversed.

Noel Tata also submitted a legal opinion obtained from former Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud supporting the Trusts’ position, according to the statement. The Trusts said the opinion was not taken note of by the Tata Sons board.

ALSO READ: 'It is now time to move on': Noel Tata opposes Chandrasekaran's fresh term at Tata Sons

Selection process to continue

Despite the board resolution, Tata Trusts said it remains committed to an “orderly and timely leadership transition” and that the Selection Committee will proceed in accordance with Tata Sons’ Articles of Association.

The immediate dispute therefore centres on the interpretation and application of Tata Sons’ Articles, with the Trusts maintaining that the September 17 resolution failed to meet the requirements they say are prescribed for a valid chairman reappointment.

DO READ: Tata Sons IPO: Board approves listing on stock exchanges