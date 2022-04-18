NBCC bags orders worth Rs 981.17 cr in March

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has received a total business of Rs 981.17 crore in the month of March, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“Out of Rs. 918.17 crore, an intimation of work order for Rs. 500 Crore (approx) namely 'for Providing Comprehensive, Design, Engineering and Project Management Consultant (PMC) Services for various works in UT Ladakh' has already submitted on March 17, 2022,” the company said.

This order includes, “construction of workshop/vehicular repair shop at Phyang Taru Thang Leh Multi- tier parking and bus stand at Kargil Underground parking of polo ground Leh and development of multipurpose area and sports complex Beautification of institution area of Yokma area around Airport”.

Another work order that has been awarded to the company by the Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE) for the construction of boundary on defence lands for ten locations at Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka worth Rs 52.73 crores.

NBCC has also been sanctioned by the University of Delhi to construct multiple buildings in its campus namely—the construction of an academic building in Delhi, a building for faculty at north campus worth Rs 21.16 crore, an administrative and research building for the Institution of Eminences at Maurice Nagar worth Rs 20.65 crore.

Further, it is also commissioned to construct a hostel for the University of Delhi valued at Rs 211.70 crore and another research building for Rs 165.65 crore.

In addition, it has taken up maintenance of corporation office of MSTC limited Kolkata at Rs 10.28 crore.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. The Government of India held a 61.75 per cent stake in NBCC (India). The company's consolidated net profit declined 11.12 per cent to Rs 83.04 crore on a 5.11 per cent fall in sales to Rs 1971.98 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.