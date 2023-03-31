Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opens today; how to book tickets, show details and more

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is all set to open its doors for art and cultural enthusiasts from Friday showcasing India’s music, theatre, fine arts and crafts to domestic and international audiences. Children, students, senior citizens, and differently-abled will have free access to the Centre. The Centre has a 2,000-seat Grand Theatre which features a world-class stage framed by the largest proscenium in India. Those interested can book tickets on the official Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre website– nmacc.com or via BookMyShow.

The launch of the Centre will be marked by a specially curated programme 'Swadesh' comprising three shows The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation to Nation, India in Fashion, and Sangam/Confluence. The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation is a musical theatrical show and India in Fashion and Sangam/Confluence are costume art exhibition and visual art shows respectively.

Swadesh aims to celebrate unique Indian art forms like Banarasi weaving, Pattachitra, Blue Pottery, Kal Baffi, Pichwai, Sozni embroidery, Paithani, and candles made by the visually impaired.

The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation has been directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. The production will feature music composer duo Ajay-Atul, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, and Mayuri Upadhya with over 350 artists including a 55-piece live orchestra from Budapest to showcase India’s cultural journey. It will also have more than 1,100 costumes designed by Manish Malhotra.

India in Fashion has been curated by author and costume expert Hamish Bowles and designed by exhibition designers Patrick Kinmonth and Rooshad Shroff. It will showcase over 140 pieces and key historic pieces dating back to the 18th century apart from costumes by Chanel and Dior.

Sangam/Confluence will feature various pieces from five Indian and five international artists celebrating India’s cultural diversity and has been curated by Jeffrey Deitch and Ranjit Hoskote.

Apart from this, the Centre will also focus on community programmes such as school and college outreach and competitions, awards for Arts teachers, in-residency Guru-shishya programs, and art literacy programs for adults among other things.

Commenting on the opening of the Centre, Nita Ambani said, “We were keen to create a space for both promoting and celebrating our artistic and cultural heritage in cinema and music, in dance and drama, in literature and folklore, in arts and crafts and in science and spirituality.”

