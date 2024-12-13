No violation in Nestlé baby food sugar content: JP Nadda informs Lok Sabha

In response to allegations by a Swiss NGO regarding the sugar content in Cerelac, a wheat-based baby food product by Nestlé, the Indian government has confirmed that the product complies with both domestic and global food safety standards. The statement was made by Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda in the Lok Sabha.

The NGO's report claimed that Cerelac sold in India contains 2.7 grams of added sugar per serving, unlike its counterparts in the UK and Germany, which reportedly do not include added sugar. Concerns were raised as the World Health Organization (WHO) advises against introducing added sugars before the age of two to reduce the risk of obesity and chronic diseases.

Addressing the issue, Minister Nadda informed the House that the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020, prescribe sugar limits for infant food products that align with global standards such as the Codex Alimentarius Commission. These standards incorporate WHO recommendations for infant nutrition.

Taking suo moto cognizance, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) conducted inspections on April 29 and 30, 2024, at Nestle's manufacturing sites producing the product in India. Upon scrutiny, the sugar content in Cerelac was found to comply with the 2020 regulations.

Reports indicate that Nestle adjusts the sugar content of Cerelac in Asian countries differently from developed markets such as the US and Europe.

According to Euromonitor International, Cerelac is the leading baby cereal brand globally, with sales surpassing $1 billion in 2022. Notably, a significant portion of these sales, about 40 per cent, occurs in low- and middle-income countries, with Brazil and India alone accounting for a considerable share.