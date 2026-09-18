Tata Sons listing explained: Why the holding company was required to go public

The RBI introduced a scale-based regulatory framework for NBFCs in October 2021, categorising them into four layers — base, middle, upper and top — based on factors such as size, complexity and systemic importance.

Under the framework, NBFCs placed in the upper layer are required to list their shares on a recognised stock exchange within three years of being identified in that category.

The RBI classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer NBFC on September 30, 2022. This effectively gave the company three years to complete its listing, making September 30, 2025 the prescribed deadline.

Tata Sons, however, did not proceed with an IPO by the deadline.

Brokerages and investment firms have estimated Tata Sons’ potential valuation in the range of ₹9–12 lakh crore, while a potential IPO could raise more than ₹55,000 crore, depending on the size and structure of the offering.

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The listed companies within the Tata Group already command a combined market capitalisation of over ₹30 lakh crore, highlighting the group’s significant presence in India’s corporate landscape.

Why did Tata Sons seek to avoid listing?

Instead of moving towards a public offering, Tata Sons pursued deregistration of its core investment company (CIC) registration, according to reports. During FY24, the company repaid ₹21,813 crore of debt and subsequently applied to the RBI to surrender its CIC registration.

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The strategy was aimed at potentially allowing Tata Sons to operate as an unregistered CIC and move outside the regulatory framework that required upper-layer NBFCs to list.

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The application remained under consideration even after the September 2025 listing deadline expired. The RBI continued to classify Tata Sons as an upper-layer NBFC.

The regulatory uncertainty ended on September 11, 2026, when the RBI rejected Tata Sons’ request to voluntarily surrender its CIC registration and directed the company to proceed with an immediate stock-market listing.

What happened to the shareholder dispute?

The listing requirement also became a point of disagreement between Tata Sons’ major shareholders.

Tata Sons is structured differently from a typical holding company. Tata charitable trusts own about 66% of its equity, while the Shapoorji Pallonji family holds 18.37% and Tata group companies own around 13%. The remaining shares are held by individuals, largely members of the Tata family.

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The Tata Trusts has opposed an IPO, while the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, which owns around 18.4%, has backed a listing.

The SP Group has argued that listing would help unlock value and improve liquidity for shareholders. Tata Trusts, meanwhile, had supported retaining Tata Sons as a private company.

What happens now?

The Tata Sons board on Thursday approved a plan to list the holding company, following the RBI’s rejection of its deregistration application.

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The decision puts Tata Sons on a path towards the stock market after nearly a decade of legal, regulatory and shareholder disputes surrounding its private status and listing obligations.

The company will now have to work through the regulatory and procedural requirements associated with the listing, while the differences among its major shareholders remain an important aspect of the process.

DO READ: Tata Sons IPO: Board approves listing on stock exchanges