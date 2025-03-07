Noida airport’s fate to be decided on March 10: What it means for flights and real estate

The much-anticipated launch of Noida International Airport may face delays, with commercial flight operations unlikely to begin as scheduled on April 17, 2025. Officials from Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) confirmed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to issue the airport’s aerodrome license only by April 30, pushing back the initial timeline.

A final decision on the operational start date will be made on March 10, when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will review the project’s progress. This meeting will also finalize crucial details such as flight schedules, the number of operational flights, and the services to be launched initially.

Several key regulatory steps remain before flights can take off. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) was scheduled to publish the Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP) on Thursday, an essential step that officially lists the airport in global aviation records, but this has been delayed due to pending infrastructure work.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) must also give final clearance before commercial operations begin. The Air Navigation System (ANS), a critical component for air traffic management, is set to be installed by March 31.

A high-level DGCA meeting on Wednesday reviewed the project’s progress and highlighted that while the lower floors of the terminal, meant for domestic passengers, are nearing completion, the international section remains unfinished. This means that international flights may not be part of the initial launch.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding its launch, Noida International Airport has already triggered a real estate boom across Greater Noida, Jewar, and the Yamuna Expressway corridor.

Land prices in Jewar have skyrocketed by over 400% since 2018 when the airport project gained momentum. Residential property prices in Noida have surged, with per square-foot rates rising from ₹4,700-4,900 in 2019 to ₹7,500-10,000 in premium projects today. Properties along the Yamuna Expressway have appreciated by 40% in the past five years, with a projected 50% rise by 2030. Commercial real estate demand is also booming, as businesses look to establish offices near the airport, increasing demand for retail, hospitality, and office spaces.

With improved road networks, metro expansions, and the development of new economic zones, Noida International Airport is expected to transform the region into a major commercial hub, further driving property demand and investment.

The March 10 meeting in Lucknow will bring together key stakeholders, including Tata Sons Chairman, Tata Projects MD, and senior officials from DGCA, AAI, BCAS, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), and NIAL. They will present a status report to the Chief Minister, determining the revised launch timeline.