Oberoi Group introduces RISE -- employment and skill development programme in hospitality sector 

The Oberoi Group recently introduced a new employment and skill development program named RISE (Refine and Invest in Skill Enhancement program). This initiative, launched on Friday, aims to provide education, training, and guaranteed hospitality careers to young individuals from diverse backgrounds.

This education programme reflects the chain's 90-year commitment to exceptional hospitality and talent development, focusing on technical, soft skills, and continued education. Under the programme, RISE plans to welcome 1,800–2,000 trainees annually and provide training by 2025 in areas such as food and beverage service, kitchen operations, front office, housekeeping, and laundry.

Selection will be carried out through top skilling organisations such as Job Plus, the Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). This effort commemorates The Oberoi Group's extensive heritage while catering to the changing demands of the hospitality sector. Throughout its nine decades of operation, The Oberoi Group has been renowned for its exceptional hospitality standards, as well as for nurturing talent, promoting innovation, and contributing to positive societal change.

"Inspired by the values of our founder, Rai Bahadur M.S. Oberoi, who started his career as a Front Office Clerk, RISE embodies our belief that nurturing talent is essential to shaping the future of hospitality. As we celebrate 90 years of The Oberoi Group, this initiative highlights our vision of creating meaningful opportunities and a lasting legacy of care and service," said Vikram Oberoi, CEO – The Oberoi Group.

The RISE Programme goes beyond technical training by equipping participants with essential life skills and the confidence needed to succeed in their careers. The Oberoi Group is committed to supporting the educational aspirations of motivated young individuals. Trainees will benefit from extensive mentorship and hands-on experience at select prestigious hotels within The Oberoi Group, ensuring that their personal and professional growth meets the organization's high standards. As part of the RISE Programme, participants will also receive compensation as they embark on a fulfilling career, with opportunities to learn, develop, and advance within the hospitality industry and beyond.

"We are not only creating pathways to careers but also building confidence and empowering individuals from diverse backgrounds. This initiative underscores our commitment to inclusivity, growth, and excellence, ensuring that every participant emerges as a skilled professional ready for success. We invite individuals aged 18-22 to embark on a rewarding hospitality career with The Oberoi Group," said Shailja Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer.