scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
'Only Azure & CDPQ officials...': US indictment finds no bribery charges against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, says group

Feedback

'Only Azure & CDPQ officials...': US indictment finds no bribery charges against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, says group

An AGEL spokesperson criticized the indictment’s lack of substantive evidence, calling the allegations “shaky both morally and legally.”

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Since the DOJ indictment, the group’s market capitalization has plummeted by $55 billion across its 11 listed entities. Since the DOJ indictment, the group’s market capitalization has plummeted by $55 billion across its 11 listed entities.

Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and senior executive Vneet Jaain have not been charged with violating the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), according to filings by Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL). The company has dismissed media reports suggesting otherwise as incorrect.

In its official statement, AGEL clarified that the indictment by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) does not include any bribery or corruption allegations against the Adani officials. "Media articles which state that certain of our directors—namely Mr. Gautam Adani, Mr. Sagar Adani, and Mr. Vneet Jaain—have been charged with violation(s) of the FCPA are incorrect,” the statement noted. “They have not been named in any counts related to bribery, corruption, or conspiracy to obstruct justice.”

Related Articles

The DOJ indictment focuses on alleged misconduct involving executives from Azure Power and CDPQ, a Canadian institutional investor. Count One, which addresses conspiracy to violate the FCPA, names only Ranjit Gupta, Cyril Cabanes, and other Azure executives. Count Five, concerning conspiracy to obstruct justice, similarly omits the Adani officials.

However, misinformation surrounding the indictment has fueled reckless reporting in both Indian and international media, claiming Adani officials were charged under all five counts. This misinterpretation has sparked unwarranted scrutiny of the group, AGEL stated.

The indictment alleges securities fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, and securities fraud conspiracy in other counts. Still, no evidence links Adani executives to bribery payments or direct misconduct. Instead, the DOJ's case rests on allegations of bribes being “promised or discussed,” largely based on claims from former Azure and CDPQ employees.

An AGEL spokesperson criticized the indictment’s lack of substantive evidence, calling the allegations “shaky both morally and legally.” The fallout has been severe for the Adani Group, resulting in project cancellations, financial market turbulence, and increased scrutiny from partners and investors.

The Adani Group, one of India’s largest infrastructure conglomerates, operates globally in energy and logistics, competing with US and Chinese players. Since the DOJ indictment, the group’s market capitalization has plummeted by $55 billion across its 11 listed entities.

Published on: Nov 27, 2024, 8:11 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement