Ousted trustee Mehli Mistry adds fresh twist in Tata boardroom standoff

Mehli Mistry, ousted as trustee of Tata Trusts, has reportedly approached the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner seeking to block any changes to the Trusts’ board without first being granted a hearing, The Economic Times reported.

The preemptive move could set off a high-stakes legal battle around governance at Tata Trusts — the principal shareholders of Tata Sons and key power centers within India’s largest business group.

According to The Economic Times, Mistry submitted a written request asking that any attempt to modify the official roster of trustees trigger a formal notice, giving him the chance to contest. The Charity Commissioner, a quasi-judicial authority under the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950, supervises public trusts and is required to review trustee changes under Section 22 of the Act.

Business Today could not independently verify the claims reported by the paper.

Mistry’s term was not renewed on October 28, after a majority of trustees at the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which together control Tata Sons, voted against his reappointment. Lawyers for Mistry and other trustees reportedly visited the Charity Commissioner’s office in Worli last week.

The Trusts are yet to file a formal change report with the Commissioner, the report added. Once submitted, the law mandates a 90-day window for the Commissioner’s office to notify affected parties. Mistry’s legal team appears to be acting ahead of this window to preserve his claim.

He is expected to argue that a resolution passed by the Trusts on October 17, 2024 — shortly after Ratan Tata’s death — granted him life-long trusteeship. Opposing trustees, including Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan, and Vijay Singh, reportedly countered that last year’s resolution could not be interpreted as an automatic reappointment, calling such a view “legally flawed” and inconsistent with their fiduciary duties.

Tata Trusts, Mehli Mistry, and the Charity Commissioner have not officially commented on the matter. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.