OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal to establish five healthcare centres in Odisha

OYO Founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal has announced the establishment of five healthcare centres for the underprivileged in his home state of Odisha over the next one year. Health-tech startup Last Mile Care, which already runs 11 health centres across the country, will operate these centres.

According to an official statement, the strategic placement of these centres aims to cover regions with limited access to healthcare facilities, thereby bridging the gap between healthcare services and marginalised populations.

The centres will use health-tech and options of hybrid care to provide high-quality and affordable healthcare in small towns. These centers will provide free doctor consultations for the first three months and discounted treatment and medicine for everyone during the first six months. Preventive care, diagnostic services, primary healthcare services, treatment for minor illnesses, professional consultation, referral services, affordable medication, and digital health record facilities are among the services to be provided at these centres.

As part of this initiative, the first centre – the Ramesh and Bela Agarwal Healthcare Centre, was inaugurated by Shri Jagannath Saraka, the state minister for SC & ST Development, Minorities and Backward Class Welfare and Law, in Ritesh’s hometown of Rayagada. The center is named after his parents, the late Ramesh Agarwal and Bela Agarwal.

"As we navigate the ever-evolving healthcare landscape, collaboration between healthcare providers, tech innovators, policymakers, and communities is paramount. By fostering an environment conducive to innovation and investing in initiatives such as these, we are doing our bit to ensure that quality medical services become accessible to everyone," Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO, said.

Each such centre will have a team of doctors with specialisation in gynecology, eye diseases and heart diseases. Furthermore, a pharmacy will also be available to offer complete healthcare solutions to patients.

