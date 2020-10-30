PUBG Mobile jokes, memes circulate as curtain comes down on game

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite lovers in India will no longer be able to play their favourite games. Tencent Games, which owns the popular online game, has announced that PUBG won't work in the country from Friday, October 30.

Ever since PUBG Mobile was banned along with 117 other applications by the government, expectations were abound that the game might be available again.

However, all hopes are dashed for now with Friday's announcement by PUBG Mobile on its Facebook page regarding the termination of all its servers and access to users (in India) to PUB Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile wrote, "Dear Fans, to comply with the interim order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology dated September 2, 2020, Tencent Games will terminate all service and access for users in India to PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE Lite (together, "PUBG Mobile") on October 30, 2020. The rights to publish PUBG MOBILE in India will be returned to the owner of the PUBG intellectual property".

The gaming app reaffirmed that "protecting users data has always been its top priority" and that it has always "complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India." PUBG Mobile added that "all users' gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner as disclosed in our privacy policy. We deeply regret this outcome, and sincerely thank you for your support and love for PUBG MOBILE in India."

Although the government had banned PUBG Mobile in September owing to security reasons, some users who already had them installed on their phones, tablets, and PCs could still access the game.

India on September 2 banned PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite, along with 118 apps with links to China. The apps were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order," IT Ministry said. Post the ban, both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were removed from app stores.

With PUBG India servers shutting down today, it is going to be difficult for users to play the game in the country. However, it is suspected that using VPN or proxy will let some users bypass the restrictions.

Needless to say, fans will react as curtains come down on their favourite game in India. The reactions came in the form of PUBG funny memes and jokes.

