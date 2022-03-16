Rail Vikas Nigam declares interim dividend; check details here

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Wednesday said its board has approved an interim dividend for financial year 2021-2022. The company, in a regulatory filing, declared interim dividend of Rs 1.58 per equity share of Rs 10 each.

RVNL also fixed the record date of Friday, March 25, 2022 for the interim dividend, while the payment for the same will be completed on or before April 14, 2022.

Shares of RVNL on Wednesday were trading 0.61 per cent higher at Rs 33 apiece on the BSE during late trade.

RVNL was incorporated as a 100 per cent owned PSU of the Ministry of Railways on January 2003 with the objectives of raising extra-budgetary resources and implementation of projects relating to creation and augmentation of capacity of rail infrastructure on fast track basis.