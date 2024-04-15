Ramkrishna Forgings secures Rs 270-cr order for Vande Bharat trains, shares up 3%

Ramkrishna Forgings Limited on April 15 announced that it has won a Rs 270 crore order from BHEL-TRSL consortium for 32 Vande Bharat train sets.

The scope of the project involves the development and validation of the bogie frame for the sleeper

version of the Vande Bharat trainset. The order encompasses 32 train sets, each comprising 16 coaches. The company will produce a total of 1,024 bogie frames, according to the statement.

Lalit Kumar Khetan, Whole-Time Director & CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings Limited said, “Securing

this order is an indication to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovative approach.

Receiving this order underscores the company's dedication to providing top-notch solutions for the

railway industry. We are honored to support the government’s “Make in India” initiative and the

advancement of rail transport in the country by leveraging our expertise in manufacturing high-quality

bogie frames."

Ramkrishna Forgings recorded a profit of Rs 86.86 crore in Q3FY24 an increase of 42.3 percent compared to Rs 61.04 crore during the corresponding quarter of previous year. Its ]revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 2023 stood at Rs 1057.79 crore, up 36.1 percent against Rs 777.48 crore during the Q3FY23. The company EBITDA stood at Rs 225 crore, up 31 percent on-year. Its total income during the was Rs 1059.32 crore, while total expenses stood at Rs 941.84 crore.

Stocks of Ramkrishna Forgings Limited gained by nearly 3 percent during early trade on April 15. Around 10:35 am, the shares traded at Rs 708.95 apiece, up by Rs 20.05 points or 2.91 percent.