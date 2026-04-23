Record high production! Maruti Suzuki manufactures 2.34 million cars in FY26

Japanese carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has achieved its highest-ever annual production volume of 2.34 million passenger vehicles for the Financial Year 2025-26, registering a growth of 11.66% compared with 2.1 million units in FY25.

Maruti Suzuki models such as the Dzire, Fronx, Swift, Ertiga and Baleno were the most produced models during the year, with each crossing the 2-lakh-unit mark.

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“Very few companies across the world have been able to manufacture such large volumes in a single country,” Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki. “This achievement is the outcome of a carefully nurtured automobile ecosystem built over four and a half decades,” Takeuchi added.

The record production volume by Maruti Suzuki comes India’s passenger vehicle sales rose 8% year-on-year to hit an all-time high of 4.7 million units, driven by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) cut in September 2025. Maruti Suzuki also recorded 34% year-on-year growth in export volumes at 447,000 vehicles for FY26.

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“This ecosystem supported by the current government’s policy environment, like the rollout of GST 2.0, strengthened market confidence and stimulated demand at a critical time allowing us to manufacture record-high units,” Takeuchi said.

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Maruti Suzuki currently operates four manufacturing facilities, one each in Gurugram, Manesar and Kharkhoda in Haryana, and Hansalpur in Gujarat. Together, these facilities have an installed annual capacity of 2.4 million units.

As part of its capacity expansion strategy, India’s biggest carmaker by volume has identified land for its fifth manufacturing facility at Khoraj Industrial Estate in Sanand, Gujarat. Once fully operational, the new facility will have an annual production capacity of 1 million units.

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Maruti Suzuki currently manufactures 17 models with over 650 variants for domestic and export market requirements.

The Japanese automaker plans to scale up its production to 4 million units by FY31.

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“Our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation’s strong belief in India’s growth story, along with an increased focus on developing India as an export hub, is enabling us to further expand our production capacity. We aim to scale it to about 40 lakh units per annum,” Takeuchi said.

