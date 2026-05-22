Govt steps in to ease JNPA congestion amid global supply chain challenges

The Centre has initiated a coordinated response to address rising congestion concerns at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), as global supply chain disruptions and rerouting of Gulf-bound containers increase pressure on port operations.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal held a high-level meeting with representatives of the EXIM industry, including the All India Liquid Bulk Importers and Exporters Association, to review the evolving situation and discuss immediate as well as long-term measures to ensure smooth cargo movement.

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According to the government, additional Gulf-bound containers being rerouted to JNPA have put extra pressure on port and logistics infrastructure, prompting authorities to introduce multiple operational interventions to speed up cargo evacuation and improve terminal efficiency.

As part of the measures, containers are being evacuated through rail movement to nearby Container Freight Stations (CFSs) equipped with railway sidings, while simultaneous scanning of double containers has been introduced to reduce processing time.

To support trade stakeholders, Intern-Terminal Railway Handling Operation (ITRHO) charges and Change of Mode of Transport charges have been waived. Port terminals have also extended waivers and discounts on ground rent charges on a case-to-case basis.

Dedicated green channels for empty trailers have also been set up across terminals to ensure faster turnaround. In another key move, leading CFS operators pooled nearly 100 trailers to evacuate long-pending containers from congested yards, significantly improving yard management and reducing the number of older containers lying at terminals.

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“Guided by a ‘Whole of Government’ approach, we are taking coordinated and proactive measures across ports and logistics systems to sustain Ease of Doing Business, strengthen supply chain resilience and build a globally competitive maritime ecosystem,” Sonowal said.

As part of its long-term strategy, JNPA is also working on increasing driver availability, enhancing rail evacuation capacity, introducing a Truck Appointment System to improve gate movement, and encouraging terminals to deploy additional cargo handling equipment. The port authority is also planning a gradual transition to electric vehicles to improve operational sustainability and driver comfort.