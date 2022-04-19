Reliance Brands acquires majority stake in fashion label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) has signed an agreement to invest in Indian Couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (AJSK) for a 51 per cent majority stake. The strategic partnership is aimed at accelerating the 35-year-old couture house’s growth plans in India and across the globe, RBL stated.

Based in Mumbai, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are India's premier couturiers. An AJSK ensemble is considered a wise investment due to its repeat value, the company added in a statement.

The fashion label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla currently features three other labels, ASAL by Abu Sandeep, a diffusion, formal, occasion and wedding wear, womenswear label, GULABO by Abu Sandeep, luxe pret separates, featuring casual and formal wear for women and MARD by Abu Sandeep, a formal and occasion wear men’s label.

Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. said, “Teaming up with India’s foremost couturiers, who hold an unparalleled position in Indian fashion for their fine craftsmanship and impeccable attention to detail, techniques and embroideries is thrilling, as it allows us to build a stronger platform for their zealous commitment to reinvention of Indian craft."

"With RBL's world-class team steering our brand onto the global stage, this is an exciting time for Indian fashion. With this new venture we hope to permanently place our craft where it belongs, at the best runways and racks across the world,” said Abu Sandeep.

