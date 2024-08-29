Reliance Retail is among Top 5 global retailers in terms of number of stores: Mukesh Ambani at 47th AGM

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani in his address at the 47th AGM of the company announced that Reliance Retail is among the top 5 global retailers in terms of number of stores. He also highlighted that Reliance Retail is also among the top 10 retailers in terms of market capitalisation, top-20 retailers in terms of number of employees and among the top-30 retailers in terms of revenues.

“Our unique operating model has been the foundation of the competitive advantage and leadership position of our Retail business,” Ambani said.

We have built multiple channels to serve customers through about 19,000 own stores with nearly 80 million sq ft across 7,000+ cities, 4 million kirana partners and a wide bouquet of digital platforms, which provides us access to consumers across the country. We have built an extensive and efficient supply chain with over 32 million sq ft warehouse network to support our pan-India operations, he added

Speaking about the company’s achievements, Non-Executive Director Isha Ambani said that in the grocery segment, Reliance Retail is not only the largest, but is also one of the fastest-growing retailers, expanding at 2.5 times compared to its competition. “In many of these markets, we are the first modern retailer to establish a presence. At the same time, we are selectively expanding our premium formats, Fresh Signature and Freshpik, in large cities, continually innovating to enhance the consumer experience,” she said.

JioMart and 7-Eleven

The Reliance Retail director added that JioMart, the company’s online platform, offers hyperlocal delivery with a wide and relevant assortment with an extensive network of Smart Points in over 1,300 cities. “With the acquisition of Metro India Cash & Carry, we have strengthened our omni-channel capabilities, offering a wider assortment for our kirana and HoReCa partners. We are delighted to have over 4 million registered kirana partners in our new commerce business, supported by a footprint of over 220 metro stores across 200 cities,” she said.

She also highlighted re-launch of several popular brands like Campa, Lotus Chocolates, and Sosyo. “The early success of all these brands gives us confidence that we are on the right path,” she added.

The company is establishing 7-Eleven as a leading 24x7 convenience destination, offering localised fresh food and beverages tailored to the Indian palate.

Fashion and Lifestyle

Isha Ambani said that vertically integrated operations — from designing and fabric sourcing to logistics and distribution — allows Reliance Retail to set trends and meet the diverse fashion needs of customers across the country.

“Our investments in brands like Kalanikethan, Zivame, Clovia, Amante, and Urban Ladder have given us a strong foothold in these categories. Our own brands Avaasa, Netplay, and DNMX each surpassed the Rs 2,000 crore ($240 million) annual sales milestone last year, while John Players and Teamspirit crossed Rs 1,000 crore ($120 million) in sales. To keep up with this growth, we have established 18 domestic and 3 international design centres, ensuring our designs are locally relevant,” she said.

New formats like Yousta and Swadesh offer fast, accessible fashion, while Ajio continues to lead as an online fashion destination. Partnerships with ASOS and Shein will bring trendy fashion products to the Indian market, the Reliance Retail director said in her address.

Consumer electronics

Isha Ambani also shed light on in-house service arm, resQ, in the consumer electronics segment, which offers high-quality sales and after-sales service tailored to customer experiences. The company has rapidly scaled its on-demand services for electronics across India and expanded its big-box Reliance Digital format, alongside a new, productivity-focused format for the latest mobiles and laptops.

Jewellery segment

In the jewels business, the company is expanding its design capabilities to offer products tailored to specific occasions and regional tastes, launching both regional and national collections, Isha Ambani said “We also have ambitious plans to enter the luxury jewellery segment with a curated, design-led experience and are exploring the fashion jewellery and accessories segment to broaden our market reach,” she added.

