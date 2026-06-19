RIL AGM 2026: JioHotstar’s Tadka hits 100 million users in under two months of its launch

JioStar’s digital entertainment platform JioHotstar has achieved a major milestone by becoming the first Indian paid OTT platform to cross one billion downloads, underscoring its growing dominance in the country’s streaming market.

Speaking at Reliance's 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM), JioStar Chairman Akash Ambani highlighted the platform’s rapid growth and strong audience engagement across both digital and television platforms.

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He revealed that JioHotstar’s newly launched micro-content hub, Tadka, accumulated more than 100 million users in less than two months after launch, reflecting the rising demand for short-form, mobile-first entertainment.

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JioStar also delivered a strong financial performance in FY26. The company reported full-year revenue of ₹34,917 crore, EBITDA of ₹5,842 crore, and a net profit of ₹3,434 crore, demonstrating the strength of its content and distribution ecosystem.

Sports streaming continued to be a major growth driver. During the recent T20 World Cup, where India emerged victorious, JioHotstar recorded a world-record 72.5 million concurrent viewers in India. According to Ambani, nine of the ten highest global live-streaming concurrency records now belong to JioHotstar.

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The platform’s success extended to cricket’s biggest domestic tournament as well. The IPL 2026 season attracted more than 700 million viewers on JioHotstar, further cementing its position as India’s preferred destination for live sports.

Meanwhile, JioHotstar recorded an average of 451 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs) during FY26, highlighting the platform’s massive scale and reach.

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On the television front, JioStar maintained its leadership in entertainment broadcasting. The network commanded a 34.7% viewership share, a figure Ambani noted is nearly equal to the combined share of the next three television players. Every day, around 389 million viewers consume JioStar’s content across genres, languages, and formats.