Russia partners Adani Defence, HAL, BDL for missiles, fighter upgrades, defence production: Report

According to the report, Adani Defence, which already has partnerships with Israeli drone and small-arms manufacturers, is expanding into air defence through alliances with Russian companies.

The company has secured at least six contracts over the past two years for supplying Igla-S man-portable air defence missiles to India’s three armed forces. The contracts were signed under two tranches of the military’s emergency procurement provisions, which allow quick acquisition of urgently required weapons, with a cap of ₹300 crore per contract.

All six contracts involve the same missile system, with Adani partnering with Russian company SpecTech LLC for technical collaboration.

Adani Defence is also in the final stages of a ₹1,800 crore contract for the more advanced 9K333 Verba shoulder-fired missile. The company was nominated for the contract last month, with the procurement being processed as a single-vendor deal exempt from competitive bidding.

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The missiles are expected to be manufactured in India amid large upcoming requirements from the armed forces.

HAL, BDL deepen Russian cooperation

HAL is working with Russian partners on the planned upgrade of the Indian Air Force’s Su-30MKI fighter fleet. While most of the work will be undertaken by HAL, Russian companies are expected to provide technical consultancy.

BDL, meanwhile, is working on a contract to manufacture long-range air-to-air missiles for the Su-30MKI and MiG-29 fleets. The programme would involve technology transfer and mark a rare instance of a Russian-origin air-to-air missile being manufactured in India.

Adani is also in talks with Russian manufacturers for possible co-production of more advanced air defence systems, including the Pantsir. It recently signed a long-term ammunition supply agreement with Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd and is manufacturing parts for AK-203 rifles.

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Some Russian proposals face hurdles

However, the report stated that two major Russian proposals have failed to find sufficient interest in India.

The first is the proposed sale and co-production of the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter, with the IAF continuing to back Rafale jets followed by the indigenous Advanced Multi Role Combat Aircraft.

Russia’s proposal for three refurbished EKM-class diesel-electric submarines has also yet to find a buyer, amid concerns over Moscow’s ability to deliver while its defence industry remains strained by the Ukraine war. The Navy is also awaiting a Chakra-class nuclear attack submarine under a 2019 agreement, originally due for delivery in 2025.