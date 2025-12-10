Salman Khan bets on Telangana for special township, film studio; to invest Rs 10,000 crore

Bollywood actor Salman Khan-owned Salman Khan Ventures will set up a special township and a film and television studio in Telangana with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore. The township is touted to include entertainment facilities of international standards.

The township would feature a championship golf course, high-end leisure amenities, a race course, curated nature trails and premium residential spaces. The state-of-the-art film studio complex would be designed to support large format productions, OTT content, post-production facilities and talent development programmes.

The development of the township is expected to drive long-term economic activity, generate substantial employment, attract tourism, and contribute to the state’s broader urban growth roadmap, noted SKV.

The actor will be next seen in Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan, also starring Chitrangada Singh.

SKV’s investments were part of agreements worth Rs 2.43 lakh crore signed by the Telangana government on the first day of the Telangana Raising Global Summit. Apart from SKV, Trump Media and Technology Group signed agreements worth Rs 41,000 crore to set up on international media and smart technology centre, Brookfield-Axis Ventures consortium announced an investment of Rs 75,000 crore at the proposed ‘Bharat Future City’, GMR Group signed a MoU in the aerospace and defence sectors to invest Rs 15,000 crore, and more.