Sandeep Kataria quits as Bata India CEO to take up mantle of global CEO

Bata India Ltd said on Thursday that Sandeep Kataria, who was elevated as Global CEO - Bata Brands last year, has quit as the company's India CEO to focus on his role as global CEO.

"With effect from the end of business hours on August 12, 2021, Mr. Kataria will cease to be a Director and CEO (KMP) of the Company," Bata India said in a statement.

Bata Shoe Organization had in November last year appointed Kataria as the company's CEO, making him the first Indian to be elevated to the global role of the footwear major. He took over from Alexis Nasard, who stepped down after almost five years in the role.

Kataria, who joined Bata India as CEO in 2017 had earlier worked with leading global firms such as Unilever, Yum Brands and Vodafone in India and Europe.

Under Kataria's leadership, Bata India doubled its profits driven by double-digit topline growth, and sponsored some of the most ingenious campaigns, including ''Surprisingly Bata'', that revamped Bata's image as a more vibrant and contemporary brand, targeted at younger consumers.

Meanwhile, Bata India, on July 11, reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 69.47 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 100.88 crore for the same period of 2020-21, Bata India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations almost doubled to Rs 267.04 crore during the period under review from Rs 135.07 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 371.61 crore as compared with Rs 321.85 crore in the year-ago period.