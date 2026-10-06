Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG Group mulls sale of 15-20% stake in Lucknow Super Giants: Report

RPSG is targeting a valuation of $1.5 billion to $2 billion for LSG, it said. At this valuation, a 15-20% stake could be valued between $225 million and $400 million.

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The group acquired the Lucknow franchise for ₹7,090 crore ($800 million) in November 2021. LSG is held through RPSG Sports Pvt Ltd, where RPSG Ventures Ltd owns 51%, and Kolkata-based non-banking finance company Rainbow Investments Ltd holds the remaining 49%.

The potential stake sale comes amid a sharp rise in IPL franchise valuations. US investment bank Houlihan Lokey stated that the business value of the 10-team league rose more than 11% this year to $20.6 billion.

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Two IPL teams have changed hands this year. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the 2025 and 2026 IPL champion, was sold in March at a valuation of $1.78 billion to a consortium including Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Aditya Birla Group, the Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures and Blackstone.

Rajasthan Royals was sold at a $1.63 billion valuation, with Lakshmi Mittal acquiring a 75% stake, Adar Poonawalla 18%, and former lead owner Manoj Badale retaining the balance.

