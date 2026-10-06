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ICICI Bank Festive Bonanza 2026: Check discounts on iPhones, electronics, flights and fashion

ICICI Bank Festive Bonanza 2026: Check discounts on iPhones, electronics, flights and fashion

The festive campaign comes ahead of the major shopping season, with customers able to access deals across several leading brands

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 4:16 PM IST
ICICI Bank Festive Bonanza 2026: Check discounts on iPhones, electronics, flights and fashionUp to ₹35,000 off on travel, ₹30,000 on electronics; check more offers

ICICI Bank has brought back its annual ‘Festive Bonanza’ campaign, offering discounts, instant cashbacks and EMI deals across shopping, electronics, travel, fashion, home decor and other lifestyle categories. The offers are aimed at customers using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, internet banking, cardless EMI and no-cost EMI options.

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The festive campaign comes ahead of the major shopping season, with customers able to access deals across several leading brands. ICICI Bank has partnered with companies including Flipkart, Apple, Google Pixel, LG, Samsung, Haier, Sony, HP, Croma, Reliance Digital, MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Yatra, Ajio, Tata Cliq, Blinkit and Pepperfry, among others.

READ THIS: iPhone 17 Pro gets cheaper on Croma: The exchange offer changes everything

ICICI Bank Festive Bonanza: Flipkart, iPhone offers

One of the key offers is available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, which is scheduled to begin on October 8, 2026. ICICI Bank customers can avail a 10% discount on a range of products during the sale.

For Apple buyers, the bank is offering instant cashback of up to ₹7,000 on the new iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Customers can also get cashback of up to ₹15,000 on select Apple products.

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ICICI Bank credit cardholders can also opt for Apple’s ‘iPhone for Life’ programme. Under the offer, select iPhone models can be purchased through 24-month interest-free instalments starting at ₹2,497. The programme also includes a guaranteed buyback option for an existing iPhone when customers upgrade.

Electronics and smartphone discounts

The campaign offers discounts of up to ₹30,000 on electronics from brands including LG, Samsung, Haier, Sony, HP, Microsoft Surface and JBL. Customers can also avail offers on products sold through Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales.

Smartphone buyers can get discounts of up to ₹10,000 on Google Pixel 11 and Xiaomi smartphones, while select Oppo and OnePlus phones come with discounts of up to ₹5,000.

Travel, fashion and home decor offers

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For travel-related spending, ICICI Bank is offering discounts of up to ₹35,000 on flights, hotels and holiday packages across platforms including MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Yatra, Easemytrip, Ixigo and Paytm Flights. Air India flight bookings made through its website will also qualify for a 10% discount.

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Fashion shoppers can get discounts of up to 12% at Tata Cliq and Ajio, while furniture and home-decor purchases from brands such as Pepperfry, Urban Ladder, The Sleep Company and Duroflex can attract discounts of up to 30%.

The campaign also covers quick-commerce purchases through Flipkart Minutes, Blinkit and Zepto.

An ICICI Bank spokesperson said, “With this year's 'Festive Bonanza', we have partnered with leading brands to bring exciting offers that make our customers' shopping experience more rewarding, convenient and memorable.”

The bank has also highlighted existing card benefits, including reward points of up to 5% on Amazon purchases through the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card and up to 6% myCash on MakeMyTrip bookings through the MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Credit Card. Terms and conditions apply to the festive offers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Oct 6, 2026 4:16 PM IST
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