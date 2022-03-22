SBI Life declares interim dividend for FY22; check details here

SBI Life Insurance Company on Tuesday declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.



In an exchange filing, the company said its board of directors has "declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2021-22".



The company has fixed March 30 as the record date to determine the shareholders eligible for interim dividend which will be paid on or before April 20, 2022.



SBI Life, a subsidiary of State Bank of India, had reported a 56 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 364 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.



Its total income declined to Rs 20,458.31 crore during the quarter from Rs 26,551.90 crore in October-December 2020 period.



The assets under management rose to Rs 2,56,900 crore at the end of December 2021 as compared to Rs 2,09,500 crore in the year-ago period.



Shares of the company ended 0.26 per cent higher at Rs 1,097.90 on the BSE on Tuesday.

