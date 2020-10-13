SBI online operations suffer technical snag, ATMs working

SBI customers are facing inconvenience on Tuesday morning as the state-owned lender's online services have been hit due to a technical snag. However, the ATMs and POS machines are not affected by the glitch.
In a statement released on Tuesday morning, SBI expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to customers and assured that normal services will resume soon.
"We request our customers to bear with us. Normal service will resume soon," SBI said in a tweet.
We request our customers to bear with us. Normal service will resume soon.#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #ImportantNotice #YONOSBI #OnlineSBI pic.twitter.com/dDFAgmGLQl- State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 13, 2020
Also Read: Food delivery volumes at pre-COVID-19 levels: Zomato CEO
Also Read: Delhi High Court sends notices to Chinese lenders on Anil Ambani's plea
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today