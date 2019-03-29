Sonia Dhawan not rejoining, clarifies Paytm

Digital payment company Paytm has clarified that the former executive of the company, Sonia Dhawan, will not be rejoining the company until the judicial procedures are over. Sonia Dhawan is facing charges of allegedly attempting to extort money from the Paytm's founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

"No accused is joining back the company till the time the court matter is concluded", Paytm spokesperson said in a brief statement sent to Business Today on Friday morning.

The clarification came a day after it was reported that Dhawan had joined Paytm's Noida office after being granted bail by the Allahabad High Court. Dhawan had spent nearly five months in jail along with her husband Rupak Jain.

Dhawan had claimed innocence in her petition before the high court and claimed that no tangible evidence could be established against her.

Sonia Dhawan was arrested on October 22 following the complaint filed by the Paytm's Senior Vice-President Ajay Shekhar Sharma. Sharma had alleged that Dhawan along with her husband, an administration department resource Devender Kumar and a person named Rohit Chomwal, had stolen private data related to Paytm and his brother and tried to extort Rs 10 crore from him.

Chomwal was the one who allegedly made extortion calls to the Paytm founder's brother Ajay at the behest of Dhawan.

A long time secretary of Sharma, Sonia Dhawan was promoted to the position of Vice-President- Corporate Communications and Public Relations last year. She owned 1,400 vested shares in Paytm-owner One 97 Communications as on March 2017, which was worth Rs 1.79 crore.

According to Economic Times, the statement from Paytm on Dhawan's status was issued after investors, which include Berkshire Hathaway, Soft-Bank, and Alibaba, questioned her presence in the office, just weeks after she was released on bail.

