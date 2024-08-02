scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Sony, Tata Play spar over removal of SPNI’s TV channels from packs: Report

Feedback

Sony, Tata Play spar over removal of SPNI’s TV channels from packs: Report

SPNI claimed that the removal of channels from consumer packs is a retaliatory move that comes after the broadcaster had requested an audit of the DTH operator’s subscriber management system.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Sony mulls legal action over removal of its TV channels from Tata Play DTH packs Sony mulls legal action over removal of its TV channels from Tata Play DTH packs

Sony Pictures Networks India and direct-to-home operator Tata Play are reportedly at loggerheads for removal of Sony’s TV channels from consumer packs. Sony is reportedly mulling legal options. 

According to a report in The Economic Times, Tata Play has reportedly started removing SPNI channels from its bouquet. The DTH operator has contended that SPNI’s channels, including flagship Sony Entertainment Television (SET) are losing popularity. 

Related Articles

SPNI claimed that the removal of channels from consumer packs is a retaliatory move that comes after the broadcaster had requested an audit of the DTH operator’s subscriber management system (SMS) due to the discrepancies over the past years, it said in a statement.

The two companies already have a contract in place that was renewed in Q1 this year, sources told the financial daily. 

Tata Play CEO Harit Nagpal said that consumers would save Rs 50-60 due to removal of SPNI’s channels from packages. He said that removal of the channels from the bouquet does not violate regulations, and that Tata Play’s SMS is regularly audited by TRAI auditors. 

He said that over 50 per cent of Tata Play’s subscriber base, totalling up to nearly 10 million subscribers, has subscribed to SPNI’s Hindi channel pack, while SET has just 9 per cent share of the Hindi GEC market.

Nagpal said that customers who want to subscribe to the SPNI bouquet or a la carte channels can still do so through a missed call. 

SPNI said that the decision to remove its channels from the bouquet was arbitrary and was taken without prior notice. 

Published on: Aug 02, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement