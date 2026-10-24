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Tata Chemicals gets relief in Kenya dispute as High Court rules it lacks jurisdiction

Tata Chemicals gets relief in Kenya dispute as High Court rules it lacks jurisdiction

TATACHEM576.80(2.91%)

Earlier this month, Tata Chemicals announced plans to set up a high-level technical committee jointly with the Kenyan government to review regulatory issues concerning its subsidiary.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 24, 2026 1:30 PM IST
Tata Chemicals gets relief in Kenya dispute as High Court rules it lacks jurisdictionTata Chemicals said TCML had submitted all required information, reports and documentation to the Kenyan government on August 11 and was fully compliant with applicable regulatory requirements.

Tata Chemicals on Saturday said the High Court of Kenya has ruled that it lacks jurisdiction over a dispute involving its Kenyan subsidiary, Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd (TCML), and cannot take further steps in the matter. The company said the subsidiary is examining the October 23 order and will decide on the next legal steps.

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“The High Court of Kenya has passed an order dated October 23, 2026, that the Hon’ble Court has no jurisdiction on the dispute and cannot take any further steps. TCML, is examining the order and will take legal and all other necessary steps for way forward in this matter,” said the chemicals major in an exchange filing.

The ruling comes amid an ongoing regulatory dispute between Tata Chemicals and the Kenyan government over the operations of TCML, which runs the Magadi soda ash business.

Earlier this month, Tata Chemicals announced plans to set up a high-level technical committee jointly with the Kenyan government to review regulatory issues concerning its subsidiary. The move was aimed at resolving the dispute that had led authorities to order a suspension of operations at the Magadi facility.

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The proposed committee, to be jointly led by Kenya's Principal Secretary for Mining and TCML's chief executive officer, will conduct a detailed technical review of issues raised by the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs. It will submit its findings to the office of the Cabinet Secretary for further consideration and direction.

The committee is also expected to work towards establishing a sustainable framework for responsible mining, value addition, community development and mutually beneficial partnerships.

In an earlier exchange filing, Tata Chemicals said TCML had submitted all required information, reports and documentation to the Kenyan government on August 11 and was fully compliant with applicable regulatory requirements. The company said it was awaiting the ministry's review of its submissions and further directions.

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The dispute intensified after Kenyan President William Ruto said he had ordered Tata Chemicals to stop operations in the country, arguing that the company's presence had not adequately benefited Kenya. He also said the government planned to bring in two companies to take over the operations.

In late July, the Kenyan government ordered TCML to suspend operations at the Magadi Soda factory and halted exports of soda ash, disrupting the subsidiary's business.

Tata Chemicals acquired the Magadi plant in 2005 and has maintained that the business remains an integral part of its operations. The company has said it respects the Kenyan government's authority and remains committed to resolving outstanding issues through constructive engagement and appropriate legal and regulatory channels.

The latest court order marks a significant development in the dispute, although TCML's next legal steps and the way forward for its operations remain to be determined.

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Published on: Oct 24, 2026 1:21 PM IST
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