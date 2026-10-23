Infosys Q2 profit rises 6% YoY to Rs 7,823 crore; announces Rs 26 dividend per share

The company said its operating margin remained stable at 21 per cent.

"We had strong large deals of $5.2 billion, including a mega deal of over $2 billion, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in the marketplace when clients embark on large and complex transformation programs. Our AI revenue was at 10.5 per cent and grew 29 per cent quarter-on-quarter. As enterprises move to AI adoption at scale, the strong growth in AI revenues is a recognition of our differentiated market positioning and client confidence," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.

"We are advising some of the largest global enterprise on their AI strategy and continue to invest in deep domain and technology capabilities to bring new ideas and an integrated ecosystem to help businesses unlock AI value at scale," he added.

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Interim dividend

The IT major's board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 26 per equity share. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been set as November 3, 2026, while the dividend will be paid on November 11, 2026.

The company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 23 per equity share in the previous year.

Infosys shares settled 0.30 per cent higher at Rs 1,154.50 on Friday. The company's quarterly earnings were announced after market hours.