Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Infosys Q2 profit rises 6% YoY to Rs 7,823 crore; announces Rs 26 dividend per share

Infosys Q2 profit rises 6% YoY to Rs 7,823 crore; announces Rs 26 dividend per share

INFY1,153.80(0.04%)

Revenue from operations increased 10.7 per cent YoY to Rs 49,244 crore. In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue grew 1.5 per cent YoY and 1.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 4:44 PM IST
Infosys Q2 profit rises 6% YoY to Rs 7,823 crore; announces Rs 26 dividend per shareThe company said its operating margin remained stable at 21 per cent.

Infosys Ltd on Friday reported a 6.23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,823 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 7,364 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations increased 10.7 per cent YoY to Rs 49,244 crore. In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue grew 1.5 per cent YoY and 1.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Advertisement

Related Articles

The company said its operating margin remained stable at 21 per cent.

"We had strong large deals of $5.2 billion, including a mega deal of over $2 billion, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in the marketplace when clients embark on large and complex transformation programs. Our AI revenue was at 10.5 per cent and grew 29 per cent quarter-on-quarter. As enterprises move to AI adoption at scale, the strong growth in AI revenues is a recognition of our differentiated market positioning and client confidence," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.

"We are advising some of the largest global enterprise on their AI strategy and continue to invest in deep domain and technology capabilities to bring new ideas and an integrated ecosystem to help businesses unlock AI value at scale," he added.

Advertisement

Interim dividend

The IT major's board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 26 per equity share. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been set as November 3, 2026, while the dividend will be paid on November 11, 2026.

The company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 23 per equity share in the previous year.

Infosys shares settled 0.30 per cent higher at Rs 1,154.50 on Friday. The company's quarterly earnings were announced after market hours.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 4:44 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more