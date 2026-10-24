US-based mathematician and podcaster Eric Weinstein raised concerns about growing hostility towards Indians, Hindus and Indian Americans.

“Seeing a lot of growing raw hatred against India, Indians, Hindus, Indian-Americans, etc. for no reason,” Weinstein wrote on X (formally twitter), inviting those who shared such sentiments to unfollow him.

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The post reignited debate over H-1B visas, corporate hiring practices and allegations that American workers are being replaced by foreign professionals. It also highlighted the distinction between legitimate immigration-policy concerns and hostility directed at an entire community.

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Why are Indian tech workers at the centre of the controversy?

Indian professionals form a significant part of the US technology workforce, working in software engineering, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and IT services. Many enter the country through the H-1B programme, which allows employers to recruit foreign professionals for specialised occupations.

Critics argue that some companies, particularly IT staffing and outsourcing firms, use the programme to hire workers at lower wages. The controversy intensifies when employers announce American job cuts while continuing to recruit overseas.

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However, not every foreign hire replaces an American worker. Companies also use H-1B visas to fill specialised roles, and the circumstances vary across employers, occupations and salary levels.

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Are Indians taking jobs away from Americans?

This is the central question behind the backlash, but the evidence is more complicated than either side suggests.

Critics' argument: Employers can access a larger labour pool through visa sponsorship, potentially weakening wage bargaining power and reducing opportunities for American workers. They also question why companies should recruit foreign workers for roles similar to those held by employees they have laid off.

The counterargument: Technology companies need specialised talent to develop products, expand operations and remain competitive. International workers can complement American employees, while restrictions may increase hiring costs, delay projects or encourage companies to move jobs overseas.

Wage comparisons also require caution. A worker's salary depends on the occupation, experience, location and employer. Establishing whether an H-1B employee is underpaid requires comparing equivalent roles, rather than comparing visa holders with the entire US workforce.

The debate is therefore not simply about Indian workers taking American jobs. It is also about corporate hiring practices, wage protections and how the visa system is enforced.

What has changed in the H-1B visa programme?

The H-1B visa allows US employers to hire foreign professionals for speciality occupations that generally require a relevant bachelor's degree or equivalent qualifications.

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The Trump administration has introduced tighter restrictions, including a $100,000 payment requirement for certain new H-1B petitions, subject to applicable exceptions. The administration has also extended associated restrictions through September 2027.

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Separately, a weighted selection system effective February 27, 2026, gives higher-paid and higher-skilled positions greater chances of selection in the cap-subject H-1B process.

The stated objective is to discourage lower-wage recruitment and prioritise highly skilled workers. However, the changes can raise recruitment costs and make it harder for some employers to bring international talent to the US.

How are H-1B restrictions affecting US real estate?

The impact could extend to housing markets in technology hubs, particularly suburbs north of Dallas, Texas, where international professionals have helped drive population growth and demand for homes.

For years, workers relocating to technology centres such as Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin rented homes before purchasing properties as their careers and families became established. Immigration uncertainty, technology-sector layoffs and tighter visa rules can now encourage some prospective buyers to delay purchases or reconsider relocating.

Celina, Texas : According to figures cited by HousingWire, international buyers accounted for an estimated 70-75% of new-home buyers in Celina during 2021-2025, before their share fell to around 15-20% by late 2025. These figures cover international buyers, not just Indian H-1B holders.

: According to figures cited by HousingWire, international buyers accounted for an estimated 70-75% of new-home buyers in Celina during 2021-2025, before their share fell to around 15-20% by late 2025. These figures cover international buyers, not just Indian H-1B holders. Collin County: Home prices in suburbs north of Dallas reportedly fell nearly 9% year-on-year in February 2026, compared with a 4% decline across the wider Dallas metropolitan area.

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The figures point to pressure in some housing markets, but they do not establish that visa restrictions alone caused the declines.

Why does immigration policy affect housing?

Fewer buyers: Slower inflows of foreign professionals can reduce the pool of prospective homebuyers and renters. Delayed purchases: Workers uncertain about their visa status or future employment may postpone buying homes. Pressure on existing owners: Job losses can force some workers to sell properties or leave the country. Builder losses: Developers expecting continued population growth may face unsold homes, excess land and higher financing costs. Local economic fallout: Slower housing activity can affect retailers, restaurants and other businesses that depend on population growth.

Higher borrowing costs, housing affordability and broader technology-sector uncertainty are also contributing factors. H-1B restrictions are one potential pressure, not the sole explanation for the housing slowdown.

Is the backlash about jobs, immigration or racism?

The debate involves all three, but they should not be conflated. Concerns about wages, layoffs and recruitment practices deserve scrutiny. However, criticism of a visa programme becomes a different issue when it turns into blanket hostility towards Indians, Hindus or Indian Americans.

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As Weinstein's post highlighted, employers make hiring decisions, while workers pursue opportunities available to them. Indian Americans also include US citizens, permanent residents, temporary visa holders, entrepreneurs and researchers whose circumstances differ significantly.

The backlash against Indians in US technology jobs reflects wider anxieties over immigration, corporate hiring and economic security. Critics want stronger protections for American workers, while supporters argue that international talent helps US companies innovate and remain competitive.