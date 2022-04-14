Tata Neu to soon host apps, services from outside of Tata stable: N Chandrasekaran

Tata Neu, the super app from the stable of Tata Group, will soon offer services from companies that are not part of the Mumbai-based conglomerate, said N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons. Launched a week ago, the app currently only offers an array of services through the group-owned brands like Big Basket, Croma, Air Asia and Tata Cliq.

"We are working on a number of categories, services & tech innovation including a AI driven personal assistance to every consumer. Tata Neu is a an open architecture. Aim is to ensure it becomes that super app that simplifies life", said Chandrasekaran.

Since its launch on 7 April, the app has been downloaded by over 2.2 million consumers and the transaction have been "quite high" since, according to Pratik Pal, chief executive officer, Tata Digital - the entity that has owns Tata Neu. "Really overwhelmed by the response that we have received in last few days - be it the number of downloads or transactions", said Chandrasekaran.

To lure consumers, the company has launched Neu Pass, a loyalty program that offers 5 per cent cash back in the form of Neu Coins which can be used to make further purchases on the super app.

According to Chandrasekaran, Neu Pass "will also go beyond Tata Group at some point" and will be applicable for other services that the super app would have in future from other groups.

Developed over the past two years, the Tata Neu super app is aimed at meeting all the essential needs of Indian consumers through one platform. Quashing speculations, he said that "there was no delay (in Tata Neu's development of launch), rather the process was calibrated".

"Our aim is to be the trusted partner of every Indian consumer. Today, there is no solution or ecosystem that holistically addresses (the needs of local consumers). For the past several decades, at the Tata Group, we have created many consumer platforms - from fashion & apparel to groceries, electronics, hotels and financial services. But all of them operate in silos. What we have done with Tata Neu is bring them all together on a single platform. It has brought in a lot of synergy for the group", he added.

According to him, the management is working actively to expand the horizon of services that can be offered through the super app and is considering the suggestions that it has received min the past few days to improve its offerings.

