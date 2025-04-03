 TATA Starbucks launches first drive thru in South India, marks 50th store in Bengaluru

TATA Starbucks has launched its first-ever drive-thru outlet in South India, located in Bengaluru’s Electronic City. This milestone also marks the brand’s 50th store in the city, reinforcing Bengaluru’s position as a key market for Starbucks after Mumbai and Delhi.

Spanning 2,800 sq. ft, the new drive-thru will be staffed by a rotating team of 12 partners (baristas) and is part of Starbucks’ next phase of expansion across Southern India. Since its debut in Bengaluru with the Koramangala store in 2013, Starbucks has become an integral part of the city’s coffee culture, with flagship locations in Vittal Mallya Road, Prestige Trade Tower, Phoenix Marketcity, and Kempegowda International Airport.

The company has also announced plans to open a Starbucks Reserve store in Bengaluru later this year, further deepening its presence in the region. Currently, TATA Starbucks operates over 600 partners (baristas) in Bengaluru, including three all-women stores and a signing store operated by specially abled partners.

“Bengaluru has played a pivotal role in our India journey and continues to be a key market as we expand our presence across the country. The opening of our 50th store in the city, and our first drive-thru in the region exemplifies our commitment to enhancing accessibility and convenience for our customers. As we scale, our focus remains on introducing formats and experiences that are locally relevant, while offering a beverage portfolio that reflects the evolving preferences of Indian consumers. We remain deeply committed to this region and to strengthening our presence in a way that is sustainable, locally meaningful, and built for the long term,” said Sushant Dash, CEO, TATA Starbucks.

With this expansion, TATA Starbucks is set to strengthen its foothold in Southern India, offering locally inspired formats, flavors, and experiences to cater to the city’s dynamic coffee-loving audience.