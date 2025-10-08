Tata Trusts infighting triggers govt meeting with Noel Tata; TCS drops Q2 press event

Amid a deepening power struggle inside Tata Trusts, Noel Tata and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran were reportedly summoned to a high-level meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

Held at Shah’s New Delhi residence, the meeting also included Tata Trusts Vice Chairman Venu Srinivasan and trustee Darius Khambata, a PTI report said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was present, underscoring the Centre’s concern over the escalating governance feud between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons.

According to CNBC-TV18, the government has taken note of the mounting discord, given its potential to disrupt operations at Tata Sons, the holding company of the $180 billion Tata Group. “The tensions within Tata Trusts have implications that extend beyond corporate boardrooms,” a source reportedly told the channel, adding that the situation warrants close monitoring at the highest levels.



The crisis centers on four trustees—Khambata, Jehangir HC Jehangir, Pramit Jhaveri, and Mehli Mistry—who are reportedly pushing for more control over key appointments and board oversight at Tata Sons.

This includes approval rights for independent directors and access to sensitive board meeting minutes, a move some insiders say undermines the holding company’s autonomy.

“Trustees cannot undermine the leadership of Noel Tata,” CNBC-TV18 said citing a source privy to the development. The rift has reportedly sharpened since Noel succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Trusts in October 2024.

The issue is expected to dominate the Tata Trusts board meeting scheduled for October 10.

Amid the turmoil, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)—the crown jewel of the group—is reportedly skipping its usual press conference after releasing second-quarter earnings this week, in what would be an unusual break from tradition.

Business Today could not independently verify the reason.